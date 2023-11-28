ADVERTISEMENT

Six arrested, ganja worth ₹10 lakh seized in Puducherry

November 28, 2023 04:51 pm | Updated 04:51 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Police said one more accused person of Mudaliarpet managed to escape; the ganja was brought in from Visakhapatnam and was meant to be sold to customers in the U.T., Cuddalore and neighbouring districts

The Hindu Bureau

The Mudaliarpet Police have arrested six persons and seized from their possession, 45 kg of ganja, worth around ₹10 lakh.

The ganja was seized from the accused persons while they were gathered under the flyover on 100 Feet Road in Mudaliarpet on Monday, November 27, 2023. The police have identified the accused as Azharauddin, Shahrakan, Manoj Kumar, Rajiv Gandhi and Abdulakarim, all residents of Villupuram in Tamil Nadu and Senthil Kumar, a resident of Mudaliarpet.

According to a police press release, another accused person, Alex of Mudaliarpet escaped from the police net. An interrogation of the six accused led to the seizure of 45 kg of ganja, two cars, one motorbike and seven mobile phones.

The accused persons, the press release said, confessed to getting ganja from a person named Cheta Premkumar alias Cheta, from Kerala. The men brought the substance to Puducherry from Visakhapatnam. They also confessed that it was to be sold to customers in Puducherry, Cuddalore, Villupuram and Tiruvannamalai.

A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs Psychotropic Substances Act, the release said.

AIADMK demands probe

The AIADMK has appealed to the Director General of Police to handover the ganja case to Narcotics Control Bureau.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, party secretary A. Anbalagan said the arrest of six persons and seizure of 45 kg of ganja was bound to have inter-State ramifications. Some of the accused persons are also functionaries of a political party, he said. 

“The DGP should ask the government to hand over the case to the Narcotics Control Bureau considering the seriousness of the issue,” he said.

