Six arrested for assaulting businessman in Puducherry

A case has been registered against six persons for allegedly assaulting a businessman and ransacking his car near Thattanchavady.

According to D- Nagar police, the accused persons, all in an inebriated state, chased the businessman from S. V Patel Salai as his car came close to their vehicle near the Ajantha signal.

The accused persons waylaid him and hurled stones at his vehicle. The businessman sustained head injuries.

A case has been registered under section 326, 341, 427 and 149 of Indian Penal Code, the police said.

The accused are from Kuilapalayam and Kottakuppam in Tamil Nadu.


