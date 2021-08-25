PuducherryPUDUCHERRY 25 August 2021 00:19 IST
Siva made convener of DMK in U.T.
Sivakumar will be presidium chairman
Opposition leader R. Siva has been made convener of the Puducherry unit of the DMK after the south and north wings of the party were merged.
Former Minister S.P. Sivakumar has been made presidium chairman. The party leadership has also made K.M.P. Logayyan treasurer and appointed eight deputy conveners.
Earlier, Mr. Siva and Mr. Sivakumar were conveners of south and north wings respectively.
