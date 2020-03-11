Site finalised for Kallakurichi Government Medical College and Hospital in Siruvangur

The proposed Government Medical College and Hospital for Kallakurichi will come up on a sprawling area over 20 acres in Siruvangur. The district administration has now finalised the site, after considering various proposals.

About 20 acres of land on the Kallakurichi Government Arts College premises, now in the possession of the college, would be handed over to the Public Works Department (PWD) for starting the construction work. The college will be located on 11 acres and the entire land parcel would be handed over.

“After evaluating several locations for the medical college, the district administration zeroed in on the sprawling campus in Siruvangur to comply with the basic minimum standards prescribed by the Medical Council of India (MCI).

As per MCI norms, the site for the medical college should be located in a single land parcel and located within a 10-km radius from the District Government Headquarters Hospital. “The site at Siruvangur is located at a distance of 4.2 km from the Kallakurichi Government Headquarters Hospital,” said District Collector Kiran Gurrala.

The Government Arts College in Siruvangur would be shifted to Sadayampattu near here. The administration has already transferred six acres of land for the Arts College. The Arts College would continue to operate from the existing premises till the new site is ready, he said.

The Government has issued the order to hand over the Government Headquarters Hospital now under the control of the Director of Medical and Rural Health Services to the Director of Medical Education.

The existing Arts College building in Siruvangur would be used for the proposed Government Medical College while new buildings including the academic block, hospital, hostels for students, and other facilities would come up at an estimated cost of ₹387 crore.

The medical college would be a boon to the region, as the nearest government medical college and hospitals are located at a distance of 85 to 100 km in neighbouring Villupuram and Salem districts.

The construction of buildings for the medical college would begin soon and is expected to be completed in one year to enable admission of students during the 2021-22 academic year.