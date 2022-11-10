Sitaram Yechury to take part in a conference on Sunday

The conference will focus on the infringement of rights of the States and Union Territories by the Centre using Governors and Lieutenant Governors

The Hindu Bureau PUDUCHERRY
November 10, 2022 20:47 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

General secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) Sitaram Yechury will participate in a conference organised by the party’s local unit here on November 13.

Addressing a press conference here, party secretary R. Rajangam said the conference was organised to highlight the anti-people policies and the undemocratic style of functioning of the BJP-led Centre.

The conference would focus on the infringement of rights of the States and Union Territories by the Centre using Governors and Lieutenant Governors. The BJP government at the Centre was trying to destroy the secular and democratic fabric of the country in a very systematic manner, he charged.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The conference, to be held at Kamban Kalai Arangam would be also be attended by CPI (M) politburo member G. Ramakrishnan.

Speaking on the occasion, party veteran T. Murugan said the decision of Union Minister of State for Fisheries L. Murugan to hold a review meeting at the Chief Secretariat in the presence of BJP president V. Saminathan was highly condemnable. He had allowed the party chief to attend an official meeting. The Chief Secretary should explain the reason for allowing the BJP president to attend the meeting.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

He also criticised Speaker R. Selvam, Ministers A. Namassivayam and Sai J. Saravana Kumar for attending a RSS function. Party leaders V. Perumal and Sudha Sundararaman were also present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app