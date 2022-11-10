Sitaram Yechury to take part in a conference on Sunday

ADVERTISEMENT

General secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) Sitaram Yechury will participate in a conference organised by the party’s local unit here on November 13.

Addressing a press conference here, party secretary R. Rajangam said the conference was organised to highlight the anti-people policies and the undemocratic style of functioning of the BJP-led Centre.

The conference would focus on the infringement of rights of the States and Union Territories by the Centre using Governors and Lieutenant Governors. The BJP government at the Centre was trying to destroy the secular and democratic fabric of the country in a very systematic manner, he charged.

The conference, to be held at Kamban Kalai Arangam would be also be attended by CPI (M) politburo member G. Ramakrishnan.

Speaking on the occasion, party veteran T. Murugan said the decision of Union Minister of State for Fisheries L. Murugan to hold a review meeting at the Chief Secretariat in the presence of BJP president V. Saminathan was highly condemnable. He had allowed the party chief to attend an official meeting. The Chief Secretary should explain the reason for allowing the BJP president to attend the meeting.

He also criticised Speaker R. Selvam, Ministers A. Namassivayam and Sai J. Saravana Kumar for attending a RSS function. Party leaders V. Perumal and Sudha Sundararaman were also present.