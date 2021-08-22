Single day recoveries double in U.T.

PUDUCHERRY

22 August 2021 22:45 IST

60 cases reported, test positivity rate 1.68%

No COVID-19 death was reported in the Union Territory even as single-day recoveries doubled to 121 and 60 new cases were reported on Sunday.

The cumulative toll stood at 1,808 with Puducherry accounting for the highest number of 1,429 deaths followed by Karaikal (234), Yanam (105) and Mahe (40).

Puducherry accounted for 34 of the new cases, which were confirmed from 3,566 tests, followed by Karaikal 18, Mahe 7 and Yanam 1.

Advertising

Advertising

The test positivity rate was 1.68%, case fatality rate 1.47% and recovery rate 97.84%.

The number of active cases stood at 847 with 153 patients in hospitals and 694 in home isolation.

The Union Territory has recorded an aggregate of 1,22,892 cases and 1,20,237 patients recovered. Of an estimated 16 lakh tests carried out so far, over 13.66 lakh returned negative.

Meanwhile, 2,521 people took the vaccine against COVID-19 on Sunday.

With this, the number of people vaccinated with at least one dose of the vaccine rose to 7,80,387 in the Union Territory.