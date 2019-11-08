Singapore business delegation to visit Puducherry, says Narayanasamy

A delegation representing Singapore Business Federation (SBF) will be visiting Puducherry in a few months to explore possibilities of investment in infrastructure projects, Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy said on Thursday.

Mr. Narayanasamy, who is on a three-day visit to Singapore, told The Hindu over phone that the federation had evinced interest in investing in infrastructure projects related to tourism, medical and education sectors. “They have assured to depute a delegation in the coming months. The businessmen are keen to invest in tourism, education and medical fields. They have also shown interest in upgrading the government ITI,” the Chief Minister said.

Mr. Narayanasamy, who is accompanied by Minister for Industries M.O.H. F. Shahjahan and Chairman of Pondicherry Industrial Promotion Development and Investment Corporation Limited. R. Siva, held an hour-long meeting with a 20-member delegation led by Prasoon Mukherjee, vice chairman, South Asian Business Group, a special body under the SBF.

The Chief Minister started his visit with an interaction with Janos Baranayi, Group Director, Member of the Global Board of Meinhardt Group International Limited, a Singapore-based multi-disciplinary infrastructure and real estate consultancy solutions provider, on Thursday morning. The consultancy had given a positive response to the territorial administration’s invitation for partnering in the development of the airport here. A small co-ordination group will soon be constituted to work out the modalities, the Chief Minister said.

Airport

Commenting on the Chief Minister’s meeting with Meinhardt delegation, Minister for Health Malladi Krishna Rao, who is also holding Civil Aviation portfolio, told The Hindu that the Civil Aviation Ministry had given its nod for the territorial administration to explore private investment in expanding the airport. The AAI had earlier planned to develop the airport, the Minister said.

The Ministry gave its permission after the land acquisition on Tamil Nadu side failed to take off after the farmers demanded Guide Line Register (GLR) value fixed in Puducherry for the acquired land. Moreover, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs had expressed difficulty to put its share for the airport expansion work, Mr. Rao said.

The Airports Authority of India had submitted a proposal to the administration to acquire around 200 acres of land in Tamil Nadu for expanding the runway. For widebodied aircrafts to operate, the runway has to be expanded from the existing 1,502 m to 2,000 m, the Minister said.