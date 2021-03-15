Silk saris worth ₹8 lakh seized from BJP activist’s house in Puducherry

PUDUCHERRY

15 March 2021 14:20 IST

The election flying squad had received a call about the saris stored at the house for distribution to voters

The Election Flying Squad on Monday seized silk saris worth ₹8 lakh from a house in Reddiayarpalayam in Puducherry.

The team searched the house after they received a call on the toll free number that silk saris had been stored at the residence for distribution to voters.

The squad found 30 bundles, each containing 50 silk saris in the house of an individual Suresh, a BJP activist.

The seized materials were handed over to the Reddiayarpalayam police.