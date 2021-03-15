Puducherry

Silk saris worth ₹8 lakh seized from BJP activist’s house in Puducherry

The Election Flying Squad on Monday seized silk saris worth ₹8 lakh from a house in Reddiayarpalayam in Puducherry.

The team searched the house after they received a call on the toll free number that silk saris had been stored at the residence for distribution to voters.

The squad found 30 bundles, each containing 50 silk saris in the house of an individual Suresh, a BJP activist.

The seized materials were handed over to the Reddiayarpalayam police.

Related Topics
Puducherry Assembly Elections 2021
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 15, 2021 2:21:35 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/silk-saris-worth-8-lakh-seized-from-bjp-activists-house-in-puducherry/article34072817.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY