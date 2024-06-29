Signs evident of growing discord within BJP in Puducherry

Several events that unfolded after the results of the Lok Sabha poll were declared in Puducherry, are indicative of the growing discomfort within the ranks of the BJP and in the government the party runs in the Union Territory, in alliance with the All India N R Congress.

After discordant notes were struck by the former BJP president, V. Saminathan, on the style of functioning of party president and MP S. Selvaganabathy and Minister for Civil Supplies A. K. Sai J Saravanan Kumar on the government’s liquor policy following the defeat of Home Minister A. Namassivayam in the Lok Sabha poll, seven legislators, including three BJP members, on Saturday had a closed door meeting with Lieutenant Governor C. P Radhakrishnan, in Raj Nivas.

“They came in a group and were with the Lt. Governor for around an hour. We don’t know what transpired,” a Raj Nivas source told The Hindu. BJP legislators A. John Kumar, Richard John Kumar, P. M. L. Kalyanasundaram, Independents supporting BJP in the Assembly P. Angalane, M. Sivasankaran and BJP members K. Venketasan and R. B. Ashok Babu appointed by the Union government as nominated legislators, met the Lt. Governor, the Raj Nivas source said.

When contacted, a BJP MLA , said the legislators have taken up with the Lt. Governor, the issue with respect to the delay in the appointment of Chairman for autonomous bodies and corporations.

“We have taken up with the Lt. Governor several issues pertaining to governance and the style of functioning of the Cabinet. Issues cannot be kept under the carpet after the loss the party suffered in the Lok Sabha poll. The Assembly elections are due in 2026 and we have asked the Lt. Governor to take up administrative issues with the MHA,” another MLA told The Hindu on condition of anonymity.

The same set of legislators had met in a private hotel around two weeks back apparently to discuss the reasons that led to the defeat of the BJP candidate in the Lok Sabha poll. “We tried to apprise the BJP Puducherry president of all the issues but it has not yielded any result. Next, we will try to meet the national leaders of the party,” he added.

A few days ago, the Minister for Civil Supplies had met the Lt. Governor demanding a re-look on the liquor policy with respect to issuing licence for starting resto bars. The proliferation of resto bars near residential areas, religious places and schools, was creating hardship to the public, he had said in a video message after the meeting.

The meeting of Mr. Kumar with the Lt. Governor on the issue of resto-bars assumed importance as the portfolio of Excise is handled by Chief Minister and AINRC founder N. Rangasamy.

Immediately after the Lok Sabha election results were declared, Mr. Saminathan had sought the resignation of Mr. Selvaganabathy. The former had accused the latter of running the party in an autocratic manner and alienating genuine party workers from holding key positions.

The Opposition, especially the Congress, was quick to latch on to the developments in the ruling party by stating that all was not well within the BJP and in its alliance with the AINRC.