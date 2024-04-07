ADVERTISEMENT

Signature campaign, folk dance mark voter awareness drive

April 07, 2024 10:15 pm | Updated 10:25 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

A folk dance being performed at the voter awareness drive at the Gandhi Thidal in Puducherry on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A signature mobilisation drive, folk dance performances, and roller skaters distributing pamphlets marked the awareness campaign launched by the Election Department at the Promenade Beach on Saturday.

The campaign organised under the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) initiative targeted achieving 100% voter turnout in the April 19 Lok Sabha election through raising awareness on voter rights, and responsibility of electoral participation.

Apart from children performing the folk art “thappattam” against the backdrop of a “My Voice, My Vote” message, skaters distributed voter handbooks from the Election Department to the public. They also carried awareness banners.

A signature campaign was also held to take the Voter’s Pledge of the Election Commission of India, led by officials from the Election Department.

Leaflets using the mascot of the squirrel, the state animal of Puducherry, and selfie point corners also marked the election awareness slogans.

Meanwhile, voter awareness programmes are ongoing at places which recorded less than the average turnout in the previous two elections.

The three-day drive will feature voter vigil at Bussy Street, Clock Tower Jn, Muthialpet Ezhai Mariamman Koil Road Jn, Karuvadikuppam, Reddiarpalayam Jaya Nagar, Dharmapuri, Kurumampet, Thondamanatham, Airport Road, Uruvaiyaru, Mangalam and Kariamanickam.

