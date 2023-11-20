HamberMenu
Sighting of crocodile at Uppar Canal creates flutter in Puducherry

Grills will be put up in the upstream and downstream area of the Uppar Canal to stop it’s movement further and then capture the reptile. People residing close to the drain should be alert, cautioned officials.

November 20, 2023 04:47 pm | Updated 04:48 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Sighting of a crocodile in Uppar Canal created a flutter among commuters passing through Kamaraj Salai in Puducherry town on November 20, 2023

Sighting of a crocodile in Uppar Canal created a flutter among commuters passing through Kamaraj Salai in Puducherry town on November 20, 2023 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The sighting of a crocodile at Uppar Canal in Puducherry on Monday, November 20, 2023 created a flutter among people passing through Kamaraj Salai.

Onlookers started gathering on the bridge near Balaji Theatre to have a glimpse of the reptile that had crept into the heart of the town.

People passing by the area parked their vehicles on either side of the busy Kamaraj Salai to get a glimpse of the rarely seen species in Puducherry.

The crocodile was first spotted by a person working in a furniture mart. It then disappeared from the place after being in the vicinity for sometime.

 A team of officials, including Forest, Revenue and Public Works Department arrived at the spot and scanned the canal area near the Balaji Theatre but could not locate the reptile.

Conservator of Forest Vanjulavalli Sridhar, who inspected the spot, told The Hindu the reptile seems to be a freshwater crocodile (Mugger).

 “I have examined the visuals captured by the person who first spotted the reptile. It seems to be a Mugger. There is no habitat for the reptile in the nearby area, the only exception being the upstream area of Sanakarabarani. The upstream area of the river has got a crocodile population. The other possibility could be relocation of the reptile by someone who was nurturing a juvenile Mugger all these days,” she said. 

The Forest Department is working with government agencies to locate and capture the animal before the onset of heavy rain, she said. 

“We will be putting grills in the upstream and downstream area of the Uppar Canal to stop it’s movement further and then capture the reptile. People residing close to the drain should be alert. They should immediately inform the department if they happen to sight the animal” she said. 

