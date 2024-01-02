‘Siddha tradition an important part of U.T.’s spiritual legacy’

January 02, 2024 12:17 am | Updated 12:17 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

A strongly rooted Siddha tradition is an important part of the spiritual legacy of Puducherry, according to Chief Minister N. Rangasamy.

Addressing a recent international conference on ‘Siddhas: Mystic Cults, Symbolism and Spiritual Significances’, hosted by the Sri Aurobindo Society and the Departments of Tourism and Art and Culture, Mr. Rangasamy said that Puducherry had several memorial sites of mystic-alchemists, which underscored the importance of Siddha in medicine.

He also noted the immeasurable value of the teachings of Sri Aurobindo and The Mother that influenced the thoughts of millions of adherents of their spiritual philosophy.

Tourism Minister K. Lakshminarayanan said what made Puducherry such a unique place, and a hub of spiritual tourism, was its evolution over centuries as a convergence point of enlightened seers.

Sivagnana Balaya, of the Mailam Bommapura Atheenam, spoke on various topics, ranging from the significance of spirituality and how spirituality contributes to welfare of the society. He also expounded on the importance of hymns in engendering discipline and a sense of responsibility in daily life.

Intangible to the world

Pradeep Narang, SAS chairman, highlighted the views of Sri Aurobindo and said that Siddha tradition has given something intangible to the world. He also highlighted the significance of the traditional knowledge system and its application to the contemporary world.

Kishor Kumar Tripathy, SAS member secretary, said the tradition of the Siddha culture involves various rituals that blend spiritual practices with healing.

Highlighting the vision of Sri Aurobindo on the Siddhas, he said that the Siddha tradition also reflects traditional knowledge systems that has been passed down through generations and is considered an important part of the cultural and spiritual heritage of humanity.

Charu Tripathy, associate director, AuroBharati, SAS, presented a report of the ongoing project in documenting the Siddha heritage. Sri-La-Sri Kanagasbai, Swamigal Ambalathadum Swamigal Thiru Madom also spoke.

Research on the unexplored areas related to the Siddha system, promotion of the ancient knowledge system in the contemporary world, preservation, and community outreach activities were part of the deliberations among scholars and stakeholders representing various academic institutions and government agencies. Some of the SAS’s recommendations, including the nomination of Siddha heritage sites under World Heritage and Siddha Practices under the Intangible Cultural Heritage, were also discussed at the meet.

Among those who took part in the valedictory of the two-day event was Jayanta Kumar Ray, secretary, government of Puducherry; K. Tharanikkarasu,vice-chancellor (i/c), Pondicherry University; and V. Kaliaperumal, director, department of art & culture.

