Siddha practitioner R. Menaka is NTK candidate for Puducherry LS seat

February 26, 2024 11:03 pm | Updated 11:04 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Naam Tamilar Katchi has decided to field R. Menaka , a siddha practitioner, as the party’s candidate for Puducherry Lok Sabha in the upcoming Parliamentary elections.

Her candidature was announced by the local leadership of NTK at a function on Monday.

Interacting with reporters, Ms. Menaka said she would strive hard to get Statehood for Puducherry if she wins the elections. The party would take up the cause of promotion of Tamil language and work towards developing tourism in Puducherry.

ADVERTISEMENT

NTK would also work for the improvement of health care and education sectors in U.T., she added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.