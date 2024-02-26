GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Siddha practitioner R. Menaka is NTK candidate for Puducherry LS seat

February 26, 2024 11:03 pm | Updated 11:04 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
R. Menaka, Naam Tamilar Katchi candidate for Lok Sabha seat from Puducherry.

R. Menaka, Naam Tamilar Katchi candidate for Lok Sabha seat from Puducherry. | Photo Credit: S.S. KUMAR

Naam Tamilar Katchi has decided to field R. Menaka , a siddha practitioner, as the party’s candidate for Puducherry Lok Sabha in the upcoming Parliamentary elections.

Her candidature was announced by the local leadership of NTK at a function on Monday. 

Interacting with reporters, Ms. Menaka said she would strive hard to get Statehood for Puducherry if she wins the elections. The party would take up the cause of promotion of Tamil language and work towards developing tourism in Puducherry.

NTK would also work for the improvement of health care and education sectors in U.T., she added.

