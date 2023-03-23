Siddha medical college and hospital to come up at Gorimedu in Puducherry: Chief Minister

March 23, 2023 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

A Siddha medical college and hospital would be set up in Puducherry in the current fiscal, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy announced in the Assembly on Thursday.

Replying to the question raised by Independent MLA G. Nehru during the question hour, he said the Siddha medical college and hospital would come up on a five-acre site near the government-owned Mother Theresa Postgraduate and Research Institute of Health Sciences (MTPGRIHS) at Gorimedu.

The college and hospital would have in-patient and outpatient wards, hostels for men and women and a herbal garden. A sum of ₹16.61 crore was earmarked for the project in the current year, he said.

