Puducherry

Siblings drown in pond in Ulundurpet

Two siblings, aged 9 and 8, drowned in a pond at Pali village near Ulundurpet on Friday.

The victims were identified as Sameera and Yogesh, children of Devendran and Deepa of Pali.

According to the police, the children stepped into the pond to bathe when they were trapped under the swamp and died.

When they failed to return after sometime, the villagers launched a search and found their bodies floating in the pond.

The bodies were retrieved and sent for post-mortem to the Government Villupuram Medical College and Hospital (GVMCH) at Mundiyambakkam. A case has been registered.

