Shubha Mudgal’s women-centric repertoire launches the Veenapani festival

As the sonorous voice of Shubha Mudgal enthralled the audience at Adishakti on Wednesday, parallel journeys were set in motion.

The concert kickstarted the ninth ‘Remembering Veenapani Festival’, a nine-day adventure into theatre, music and dance in tribute to Adishakti founder Veenapani Chawla. Simultaneously, it presented aficionados in these parts a rare ride into the world of khayals and thumris. And, in the process, also triggered an engagement with the artist’s emerging repertoire of works that examines the situating of women in the classical music-lyrical tradition.

The concert, which featured Aneesh Pradhan (tabla), Sudhir Nayak (harmonium) and Pavithra Rachi (tanpura), got under way shortly after Alliance Française Director Laurent Jalicious inaugurated the festival in the presence of Adishakti artistic director Vinay Kumar.

This is only the second time that Ms. Mudgal is presenting the women-centric repertoire themed ‘Women, Sexuality, and Song’ featuring her own compositions based on a multitude of references to women in classical literature, including music texts, dating back to the 17 th Century and thereon.

As a Hindustani vocalist who has specialised in khayal, thumri-dadra and folk music near her Allahabad birthplace, what has fascinated her is that many stories that the songs and the music are illustrative of depict human relationships cutting across, men, women, children, animals and nature.

A special repertoire

“This is a special repertoire where I examine how women, their sexuality and desires are represented in the genres I have been studying,” she said.

The concert began with Ae Vinayaki Gajamukhi, a dedication set in Raag Puriya Dhanashree to Vinayaki, a female elephant-headed deity, whose iconography is vague. Her research led to a texts that had feminine variations of Ganesha appellations, which she strung together for the composition. However, it is not known whether Vinayaki can be considered a feminine deity ritually associated with Ganesha or a folk deity, Yakshini or Matrika, she added.

Ms. Mudgal has drawn extracts from larger works of masterly poets that offer perspectives on sexuality, beauty, societal norms and stigmas related to women of earlier eras. These reflect a broad spectrum of attitudes, ranging from a celebration of beauty and sensuality, and even unabashed eroticism, to tragedy, stigma and biases, some of which torment many women in modern society.

Included in the repertoire is a simple, humour-laced Brajbhasha folk song Raja dakhin jaiyo ji ke layiyo hamein Dhanushpuri’ about a woman, who on getting a Dhanushpuri sari that she had asked her husband to get, struggles to find space in the household to try it on as she turns anxious about the reaction from other members.

Deeper meaning

“Beneath the surface-level humour, it speaks a lot about the status of women, especially her lack of autonomy,” Ms. Mudgal said.

She also pointed out that in all classical poetry, the Nayika is epitome of beauty, youthfully radiant and well-adorned, so what happens to older women? ‘There is only one traditional composition in a compilation made by Vishnu Narayan Bhatkande that I have come across that alludes to an ageing woman protagonist.”

The concluding piece was styled on the 18 th Century poetry tradition of rekhti about feminine desire that she sourced from the book Same-Sex Love in India by Ruth Vanitha and Saleem Kidwai. Terming the repertoire a work in progress, “because the more I study, read and scour for early compositions, the larger the scope for further exploration,” Ms. Mudgal said there should exist similar material for other artists to develop across the country.

Whether as composer-musician, researcher or teacher, Ms. Mudgal, a Padma awardee in 2000, said she wished to remain a student of music.