Shramik train to leave for Bengal today

Special Correspondent PUDUCHERRY 03 June 2020 23:11 IST
Updated: 03 June 2020 23:11 IST

A Shramik Special train has been organised to transport about 700 migrant workers to West Bengal on Thursday.

District Collector T. Arun chaired a coordination meeting with officials of revenue, police and health, to make the necessary arrangements.

A. Asvin Chandru, Assistant Collector, T. Sudhakar, Deputy Collector (North – Revenue), Deputy Collectors S.Shakthyvel, N. Tamilselvan, SPs and tahsildars participated in the discussion.

