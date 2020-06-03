Shramik train to leave for Bengal today

PUDUCHERRY

03 June 2020 23:11 IST

A Shramik Special train has been organised to transport about 700 migrant workers to West Bengal on Thursday.

District Collector T. Arun chaired a coordination meeting with officials of revenue, police and health, to make the necessary arrangements.

A. Asvin Chandru, Assistant Collector, T. Sudhakar, Deputy Collector (North – Revenue), Deputy Collectors S.Shakthyvel, N. Tamilselvan, SPs and tahsildars participated in the discussion.

