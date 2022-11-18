Showcasing tribal craftsmanship

November 18, 2022 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

An exhibition showcasing the rich diversity of tribal craftsmanship is on at the Crafts Bazaar on Beach Road. The ‘Aadi Bazaar’ and National Tribal Handicraft Exhibition, hosted by the Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India Limited (TRIFED), is featuring products from all over India across the 27 stalls. V.Vaithilingam, Lok Sabha MP and S.Selvaganabathy, Rajya Sabha MP launched the expo in the presence of Shyam Sundar, managing director, Puducherry State Cooperative Handicraft and Handloom Federation on the occasion of Janjatiya Gaurav Divas on November 15. The dignitaries visited all the stalls and interacted with the artisans. Both the MPs were impressed with the quality of the products on display and even bought a few of them from the artisans. The event is part of the efforts by TRIFED under the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, aimed at capability enhancement of the tribals, promotion of tribal products and creation of marketing opportunities. Through such programmes, the organisation hopes to ensure for the tribal artisans a remunerative price for their products thereby augmenting their income on a sustainable basis. TRIFED has also established a chain of more than 100 ‘Tribes India’ showrooms across the country. The exhibition is on till November 21.

