Showcasing the works of artisans in Puducherry

February 24, 2024 11:16 pm | Updated 11:16 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

A three-day crafts expo hosted by the Crafts Council of Puducherry (CCP) at the Pudu Vasantham Crafts Bazaar, Gandhi Thidal, is showcasing the skills of artisans from across the region, and popular craft clusters from different parts of the country.

The expo, hosted in association with INTACH, is part of efforts to foster the development of handicrafts and sustainable livelihoods for craftsmen.

The exhibits feature a variety of handicrafts, handloom and home decor items of over 40 craftsmen and award-winning artisans was opened by Agriculture Minister C. Djeacoumar on Friday in the presence of Vinoth Kumar, Assistant Director, Handicrafts Service Centre, Government of India.

According to the CCP, an affiliate of the Crafts Council of India, the exhibits range across GI-tagged terracotta and papier mache works from Puducherry, Sanchi art from Mathura, glassware from Firozabad , Chettinad sarees, Ajrakh natural dyed clothing from Gujarat, Kanta & Batik from Kolkata, Kerala murals and pen Kalamkari from Kalahasthi.

Along with award winning artisans, social enterprises and NGOs working actively towards the development of crafts among village communities such as Forest Way-Tiruvannamalai, CAST (Community Action for Social Transformation)-Tirunelveli, Thiravu -Sirkazhi, All India Artists and Craftworkers Association-Toda, The Nilgiris will be also part of the expo.

The event, which is open from 9.30 am to 8.30 pm, concludes on Sunday.