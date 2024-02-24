GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Showcasing the works of artisans in Puducherry

February 24, 2024 11:16 pm | Updated 11:16 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Agriculture Minister C. Djeacoumar after opening the Pudu Vasantham Crafts Bazaar at Gandhi Thidal.

Agriculture Minister C. Djeacoumar after opening the Pudu Vasantham Crafts Bazaar at Gandhi Thidal. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A three-day crafts expo hosted by the Crafts Council of Puducherry (CCP) at the Pudu Vasantham Crafts Bazaar, Gandhi Thidal, is showcasing the skills of artisans from across the region, and popular craft clusters from different parts of the country.

The expo, hosted in association with INTACH, is part of efforts to foster the development of handicrafts and sustainable livelihoods for craftsmen.

The exhibits feature a variety of handicrafts, handloom and home decor items of over 40 craftsmen and award-winning artisans was opened by Agriculture Minister C. Djeacoumar on Friday in the presence of Vinoth Kumar, Assistant Director, Handicrafts Service Centre, Government of India.

According to the CCP, an affiliate of the Crafts Council of India, the exhibits range across GI-tagged terracotta and papier mache works from Puducherry, Sanchi art from Mathura, glassware from Firozabad , Chettinad sarees, Ajrakh natural dyed clothing from Gujarat, Kanta & Batik from Kolkata, Kerala murals and pen Kalamkari from Kalahasthi.

Along with award winning artisans, social enterprises and NGOs working actively towards the development of crafts among village communities such as Forest Way-Tiruvannamalai, CAST (Community Action for Social Transformation)-Tirunelveli, Thiravu -Sirkazhi, All India Artists and Craftworkers Association-Toda, The Nilgiris will be also part of the expo.

The event, which is open from 9.30 am to 8.30 pm, concludes on Sunday.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.