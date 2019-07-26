Showcasing the best of European cinema

The ongoing 24th European Union Film Festival (EUFF) 2019 offers film buffs a mind-boggling variety of genres and story-telling styles from all over Europe on screen.

The event is co-hosted by the Delegation of the European Union to India and the Alliance Francaise in Puducherry.

Taglined ‘Europe in your city’, the festival fare ranges from suspense thrillers to romantic, and the hilarious to drama.

The EUFF has assembled a boutique of 22 films from member-states of the EU that won acclaim throughout Europe.

Apart from films from Germany, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Switzerland, Spain, Portugal, Greece, Hungary and Romania, the fete is also offering enthusiasts a taste of cinema from countries such as Ireland, Austria, Latvia, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Slovakia, Malta and Lithuania.

French Consul General Catherine Suard recently opened the fete at the Alliance Franciase, venue of the screenings.

Satish Nallam, President, Alliance Francais, E. Thangaraj, secretary, Indo Cine Appreciation Forum and Palani, secretary, Navadarshan Society, also participated.

‘Hope’, the 2014 French drama directed by Boris Lojkine was the opening film. The fest will conclude with a screening of ‘Drifters’, a crime film by Peter Gronlund on Saturday.