Showcasing the artistic side of Roger Anger, architect of Auroville’s galaxy plan

December 07, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Centre d’Art in Auroville is hosting from Friday, an exhibition on Roger Anger, the French architect, who designed the galaxy plan for the universal township, on the commission and guidance of its founder Mirra Alfassa, “The Mother”.

The event, “Roger Anger L’artiste” (December 8-28), coincides with Roger’s birth centenary celebrations, and will showcase his artistic side and feature sketches, collages and sculptures, which were undertaken during the eighties and have been preserved by Jacqueline Lacoste, his partner in work and life.

According to Centre d’Art, while Roger was primarily renowned as an architect, the exhibition affords visitors the opportunity to discover his artistic bent. The works have a certain radiant vibrancy and solidity that also define his architecture.

Born in 1923 in Paris, France, Roger’s extensive body of work includes paintings, collages, and sculptures.

According to Aurovilian artist Dominique Jacques, this is the first ever exhibition of the work of an artist who, by the age of 40, had won several prestigious architectural prizes, but who never exhibited his paintings or sculptures during his lifetime.

The collection of previously unseen works convey the image of a versatile and all-embracing artist, pursuing his own ideal of beauty, “an artist and a man in constant search, driven by a profound inner need”.

A lover of arts, Roger was in touch with the innovative effervescence of revolutionary European movements. Following in the footsteps of artists who were at once painters, sculptors, architects, engineers and stage directors such as Calder and Tinguely, Dubuffet and Manrique, he wanted to try and explore absolutely everything, she said.

In India, the project to build Auroville would shake up his life. His ideas and experiences would never be the same again. In fact, it was in Auroville in 1996, when work on the Matrimandir slowed down, that he once again had the opportunity to immerse himself in his own art.

“We are inclined to think that it was Auroville that enabled him to achieve such a level of freedom and creation. His works take us to the brink of mystery, giving us a glimpse of the dream of a transformed future, like a promise within reach, a transcended impossibility,” says Ms. Jacques.

“Roger Anger, the artist, has moved to the interface between architecture and art”, says Laila Lille Khayati, curator of the show.

His artworks testify to a deep, introspective journey, combining shapes, colours, and textures in a subtle and haunting way. His art also raises questions about the difference between thinking, seeing, and living.

“With a fine balance between modernity and timeless aesthetics, he has transformed the material into living works of art that carry a universal quality that combines the specific and the infinite, the material and the ephemeral”, she said.

The expo is open from Tuesday to Saturday (10 a.m. to 12 p.m., 2.30 p.m. – 5.30 p.m.).

