Puducherry

Show to open with concert

more-in

The show opens at the Vernissage at 4.30 p.m. with a concert by Jatinder Singh Durhailay on Dilruba from London. He will offer his perspective on art on December 27 and a Japanese tea ceremony has been arranged on January 3.

The exhibition is on till January 4 at the Centre d’Art - Citadine, Auroville, from 10.30 a.m. to noon and from 3.30 p.m. to 5 p.m. (Sundays and holidays by appointment over WhatsApp on 9489887192), Auroville said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Puducherry
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 21, 2019 1:21:29 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/puducherry/show-to-open-with-concert/article30362955.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY