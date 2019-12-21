Show to open with concert

The show opens at the Vernissage at 4.30 p.m. with a concert by Jatinder Singh Durhailay on Dilruba from London. He will offer his perspective on art on December 27 and a Japanese tea ceremony has been arranged on January 3.
The exhibition is on till January 4 at the Centre d’Art - Citadine, Auroville, from 10.30 a.m. to noon and from 3.30 p.m. to 5 p.m. (Sundays and holidays by appointment over WhatsApp on 9489887192), Auroville said.
