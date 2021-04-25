Shops stay shut and traffic is lean as most people stay indoors

L-G seeks public cooperation, says only a joint effort will rein in the pandemic

Shops and establishments, except in the essential category, remained shut, traffic was lean and most people stayed indoors on the first day of the complete weekend lockdown on Saturday, amid a surge in second wave coronavirus infections.

The administration had dovetailed the complete lockdown on the weekend with the existing night curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. from Friday. Puducherry remains under a lockdown till 5 a.m. on Monday.

The guidelines of the State Emergency Operations Centre, however, exempted a range of essential services from the weekend lockdown. According to the guidelines, shops and establishments would function only between 5 a.m. and 2 p.m from Monday till April 30.

The usually crowded Goubert Market and the fish market had very few shoppers. At several places across the city, police teams stopped two-wheeler users to check the purpose of their venturing outdoors. Fines were imposed on those loitering about or not wearing masks.

The New Bus Stand saw only a trickle of passengers though State and private bus services were operated on a cut schedule. The Transport Department held sensitisation for staff on COVID-19 safety norms on transportation of passengers.

Meanwhile, in a video message to the people, Lt. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said the weekend lockdown was meant to protect the people from the pandemic and to prevent the spread of the infection.

The government had initiated all efforts to keep the pandemic at bay. Even while indoors, people should use masks and maintain distancing while dining, the Lt. Governor said. She sought the cooperation of the people as only a joint effort would rein in the pandemic.