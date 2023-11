November 30, 2023 10:32 pm | Updated 10:32 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

The Villupuram district police has warned of stringent action against shops selling gutkha and banned tobacco products. According to a press release, if shops were found selling the banned items, a fine would be imposed and the shops would be sealed. Hence, shopkeepers or traders should desist from selling the banned items.

People can also lodge complaints on shops that sell gutkha and banned tobacco products on 9363616100. The details of the complainant will be kept confidential.