Shops down shutters in Villupuram protesting murder of store employee

March 30, 2023 06:10 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

Shops and business establishments in Villupuram town remained closed from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday in protest against the attack on the employee of a multi-brand store on Wednesday, which resulted in his death.

Ibrahim, 45, a resident of North Street and working in a multi-brand outlet in Villupuram was hacked to death by two persons in front of the store following an argument.

The police said the accused, identified as G. Rajasekar, 33 and his brother G. Vallarasu, 24 of Villupuram, stabbed. Ibrahim sustained serious injuries and died on the way to the hospital. The police arrested the duo and remanded them to custody.

In protest against the killing, traders and businesses in Villupuram town remained closed. The normally busy MGR Salai, Kamaraj Salai, and K.K. Road in Villupuram wore a deserted look.

Meanwhile, a section of traders took out a procession and resorted to a road roko in front of the Villupuram Collectorate demanding stringent punishment against the accused and compensation to the victim’s family. Following assurances by senior police officials they withdrew their protest.