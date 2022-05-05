Shopping for a social cause

The Rotary Club of Pondicherry Eves is holding a two-day shopping bonanza on Saturday and Sunday to raise funds for social causes, with a special focus on girl children and women. The ‘Shopping Sorgam’ has been scheduled at the Jayaram Kalyana Mandapam from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. The merchandise will include designer sarees, readymade dresses, hand bags and accessories, toys, gifts, handmade products, home and kitchen appliances, gold, silver and diamond jewellery and artificial jewellery. The venue will also have a food court, entertainment, games, lucky draw, plant nursery and more. The Rotary Club had adopted Kambalikarankuppam village situated on the outskirts of the city in 2021-22, to raise the living standards of the underprivileged. The funds raised from the shopping festival will go towards building a community hall in the Kizhkudi area, said Marie Stella, president, Rotary Club of Pondicherry Eves. In addition to building public toilets, helping schools reconstruct dilapidated latrines and donating an ambulance to a Government Hospital with the funds raised in the previous ‘Shopping Sorgam’ editions, the Club intends to engage more in the field of education and hygiene, she said.