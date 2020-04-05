Shoppers ignore advisory on COVID-19 at vegetable market

In spite of the government’s repeated appeals to comply with the lockdown, people continued to throng temporary market at the New Bus Stand on Sunday, in violation of personal distancing norms to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

People were seen crowding near the vegetable stalls, ignoring the general adivsor to maintain one metre distance between one another to avoid contracting SARS-CoV-2 infection.

The parking area outside the bus stand became crowded after customers parked their two-wheelers in close distance.

Superintendent of Police C. Maran said nearly 30 policemen had been posted near the bus stand alone to monitor the crowd. “If there are still violations on social distancing norms, we will take corrective steps. People should cooperate with the police to enforce the lockdown regulations,” he said.

Drones were being used for crowd management, he said and added that the police were making frequent announcements using public address system urging the people to maintain physical distancing, Mr. Maran added.