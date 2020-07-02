Puducherry

Shop timings extended in Puducherry

All shops selling essential and non-essential items will function from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., starting Friday.

Milk booths will be allowed to function till 10 p.m. There will be restriction imposed on the movement of people for non-essential activities between 10 p.m and 5 a.m, according to an order issued by Puducherry District Collector T. Arun.

