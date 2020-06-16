Shifting of Goubert Market in Puducherry put on hold

PUDUCHERRY

16 June 2020 15:48 IST

The Puducherry government has decided to put on hold, its decision to shift Goubert Market to AFT grounds.

The plan to shift the market to AFT by Wednesday, was temporarily shelved after vegetable traders expressed concerns over the move, District Collector T. Arun told The Hindu.

A decision not to shift the market for the time being was taken after Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy held a meeting with traders association on Monday night.

“Instead of shifting, some of the wholesale and retail vendors will be shifted to the opposite side of Goubert and will be accommodated in the old jail complex. This will considerably de-congest the market and allow physical distancing norms to be followed to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” Mr. Arun said. The new arrangement would be reviewed in case vendors and customers were not following hygiene and physical distancing norms, he added.

Mr. Arun had issued an order on Monday to shift the wholesale and retail vegetable vendors to AFT grounds to de-congest the main market in Puducherry.