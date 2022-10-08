SHGs trained to test milk quality

Women entrepreneurs of Self Help Groups from the region participated in a workshop on milk quality hosted by the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Veterinary Education and Research (RIVER). | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Members of Self Help Groups from the region participated in a two-day women entrepreneurship training programme on milk quality and quality testing recently hosted by the Department of Veterinary Public Health and Epidemiology, Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Veterinary Education and Research (RIVER). The event was funded by District Rural Development Agency under Puducherry State Rural Livelihoods Mission. According to a press note from RIVER, the aim of this training was to expose the women entrepreneurs to quality aspects of milk, quality control tests and importance of clean milk production so as to produce quality milk thereby improving their livelihoods and economy and also to safeguard the health of the consumers. The training programme attracted 32 members from Livelihood Groups belonging to SHGs from Block Development Office of Villianur and Ariankuppam from different parts of Puducherry, including Villianur, Setharapet, Manavely, Sembiyapaliyam and Thondamanatham. The training involved a series of lectures, focus group discussion, interaction with the members, case study presentation and practical demonstration on milk quality, its nutritional values and different quality control tests. Experts also dwelt on topics such as clean milk production, diseases transmitted through milk, milk adulteration, the role of regulatory bodies for ensuring quality like FSSAI, BIS, AGMARK and the role of milk in safeguarding the health and animal handlers’ milk quality tests. Rishita Gupta, State Mission Director cum Project Director, who was the chief guest, presented certificates to participants. V. Sejian, RIVER Dean, V. Bhanu Rekha, Professor and Head, Department of Veterinary Public Health and Epidemiology, RIVER, V.J. Ajay Kumar, professor, P. Lakshmanan, SAP cum SPM, V. Bavani, Farm Livelihood Manager, DRDA and M. Nithya Quintoil, Assistant Professor, RIVER, were among those who participated.



