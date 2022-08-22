Shelter for destitute, diff-abled boys in all regions

Special Correspondent PUDUCHERRY
August 22, 2022 20:21 IST

The Budget for 2022-23 has allocated ₹396 crore under the Special Component Plan. One of the highlights is the proposal to raise the Central compensation under the Prevention of Atrocities Act from ₹8.25 lakh to ₹10 lakh to the victims either by death or loss of body part. The age limit to be eligible for ₹3,000 per month as medical expenses to the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe members has been removed so that the benefit will be extended from childhood onwards.

It is also proposed to establish a new open shelter for boys and home for physically challenged children in Puducherry in addition to the open shelter and childcare institutions in Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam region.

