Sharat Chauhan assumes charge as Chief Secretary of Puducherry

February 20, 2024 07:21 pm | Updated 07:23 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

Senior civil servant Sharat Chauhan on Wednesday assumed charge as the new Chief Secretary of Puducherry.

After taking over his new responsibility, Mr. Chauhan called on Chief Minister N. Rangasamy and Speaker R. Selvam.

In a brief interaction with reporters at the Assembly, the Chief Secretary said, “As we step into the initial years of Amrit Kaal, all of us are committed to work with dedication, and a service mind, for the benefit and welfare of the people of Puducherry. The Union Territory has done very well in all the social welfare indices, and we look forward to contribute for people to realise their dreams and aspirations.”

Prior to his appointment as the Chief Secretary of Puducherry, Mr. Chauhan served as the Principal Commissioner, Finance Planning and Investment Department, Arunachal Pradesh.

