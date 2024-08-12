GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Shalini Singh takes charge as DGP of Puducherry

Published - August 12, 2024 10:55 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
Shalini Singh

Shalini Singh | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Senior IPS officer Shalini Singh on Monday took charge as the Director General of Police of Puducherry. 

Upon her arrival at the Police Headquarters, she was given a guard of honour by the territorial police. After receiving the ceremonial honour, she took charge as the DGP of Puducherry.

Belonging to 1996 IPS batch of AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and Union Territory) cadre, Ms. Singh was appointed by the MHA as the head of Puducherry Police last month following the retirement of DGP B. Srinivas from service. 

After assuming office, Ms. Singh called on Lieutenant Governor K. Kailashnathan, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy, Speaker R. Selvam and Home Minister A. Namassivayam.

