Shalini Singh appointed as DGP of Puducherry

Shalini Singh, belonging to the 1996 IPS batch of AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and Union Territory) cadre will take over as the new Director General of Police, Puducherry, in August.

Her takeover of the territorial police will follow the retirement of incumbent DGP B. Srinivas from service on July 31. Mr. Srinivas took over as DGP of Puducherry in June, 2023.

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday issued an order appointing Ms. Singh as the next DGP of Puducherry. She is currently serving in New Delhi. She had earlier served in Puducherry as the Managing Director of Anglo French Textiles.

Police will be organising a farewell parade for Mr. Srinivas at the Police Training School ground on July 31, said an officer.