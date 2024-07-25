GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Shalini Singh appointed as DGP of Puducherry

Published - July 25, 2024 11:50 pm IST - Puducherry

The Hindu Bureau
DGP Shalini Singh

DGP Shalini Singh

Shalini Singh, belonging to the 1996 IPS batch of AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and Union Territory) cadre will take over as the new Director General of Police, Puducherry, in August.

Her takeover of the territorial police will follow the retirement of incumbent DGP B. Srinivas from service on July 31. Mr. Srinivas took over as DGP of Puducherry in June, 2023.

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday issued an order appointing Ms. Singh as the next DGP of Puducherry. She is currently serving in New Delhi. She had earlier served in Puducherry as the Managing Director of Anglo French Textiles.

Police will be organising a farewell parade for Mr. Srinivas at the Police Training School ground on July 31, said an officer.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.