Shakuntala Shakti National Awards presented

This year’s Shakuntala Shakti National Awards and various other excellence awards were presented at a recent ceremony at Tagore Government Arts and Science College (TGASC).

Nihar Ranjan Biswas, vice-chancellor of Sri Balaji Vidyapeeth University, along with Dilip Kumar Patro, retired Orthopaedics specialist from Jipmer, and Rasanand Mohanta, an Ayurvedic practitioner associated with Sri Aurobindo Ashram, were conferred the national awards for their outstanding contributions to science and medicine. V. Mani, a retired librarian from TGASC, was also honoured with the award for his commitment to societal improvement and the field of education.

Assistant Professor of Tourism Annamalai Murugan, and IQAC Coordinator and Assistant Professor of Cooperative Management Veluraj, received the prestigious Sri Rabindranath Tagore Award for Best Teacher.

S.S. Snega, a B.A. Sociology student received the Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Award for Best Student (General) and Kiruthika from B.Sc. Botany got the Major Dhyan Chand Award for Best Sportsperson.

The General Bipin Rawat Award for Best NCC Cadet was awarded to E. Dhivagar, while V. Vimala, a B.Sc. Zoology student, was acknowledged the Best NSS Volunteer of the college.

The event was a collaborative effort of the Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) and Divey Foundation, New Delhi.

Divya Tanwar, founder-chairperson of Divey Foundation; V.N. Rajasekharan Pillai, vice-chancellor of Somaiya Vidyavihar University; and Sasi Kanta Dash, principal of TGASC were present at the award ceremony.

Ananthalakshmi Hemalatha, IQAC Joint Coordinator, spoke.

