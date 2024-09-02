GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Shakuntala Shakti National Awards presented

Published - September 02, 2024 10:42 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau
The Shakuntala Shakti National Awards 2024 were presented at a recent ceremony at the TGASC.

The Shakuntala Shakti National Awards 2024 were presented at a recent ceremony at the TGASC.

This year’s Shakuntala Shakti National Awards and various other excellence awards were presented at a recent ceremony at Tagore Government Arts and Science College (TGASC).

Nihar Ranjan Biswas, vice-chancellor of Sri Balaji Vidyapeeth University, along with Dilip Kumar Patro, retired Orthopaedics specialist from Jipmer, and Rasanand Mohanta, an Ayurvedic practitioner associated with Sri Aurobindo Ashram, were conferred the national awards for their outstanding contributions to science and medicine. V. Mani, a retired librarian from TGASC, was also honoured with the award for his commitment to societal improvement and the field of education.

Assistant Professor of Tourism Annamalai Murugan, and IQAC Coordinator and Assistant Professor of Cooperative Management Veluraj, received the prestigious Sri Rabindranath Tagore Award for Best Teacher.

S.S. Snega, a B.A. Sociology student received the Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Award for Best Student (General) and Kiruthika from B.Sc. Botany got the Major Dhyan Chand Award for Best Sportsperson.

The General Bipin Rawat Award for Best NCC Cadet was awarded to E. Dhivagar, while V. Vimala, a B.Sc. Zoology student, was acknowledged the Best NSS Volunteer of the college.

The event was a collaborative effort of the Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) and Divey Foundation, New Delhi.

Divya Tanwar, founder-chairperson of Divey Foundation; V.N. Rajasekharan Pillai, vice-chancellor of Somaiya Vidyavihar University; and Sasi Kanta Dash, principal of TGASC were present at the award ceremony.

Ananthalakshmi Hemalatha, IQAC Joint Coordinator, spoke.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.