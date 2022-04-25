Shah urges BJP workers to strengthen party at booth level

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has asked BJP functionaries to be in constant touch with the voters in their locality.

In his interaction with party office-bearers at the BJP office on Sunday, the Home Minister reportedly asked workers to make house-to-house visits a practice to propagate the initiatives taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to a BJP leader who attended the closed-door meeting, Mr. Shah wanted workers to further strengthen booth-level activities. The party workers were told to explain to the people the pro-poor welfare measures and development works initiated by Mr. Modi since he became the Prime Minister of the country.

The Home Minister wanted ‘karyakartas’ to be active in their wards and constantly interact with voters, the leader said. Party president V. Saminathan presided over the interactive session. Home Minister A. Namassivayam and Minister for Civil Supplies A.K. Sai J. Saravana Kumar were present.