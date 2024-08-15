ADVERTISEMENT

SFI stages protest over alleged assault on students in Pondicherry University

Published - August 15, 2024 12:10 am IST - PUDUCHERRY

The Hindu Bureau

A section of students at Pondicherry University staged a demonstration near the administrative block on Tuesday night in protest against the alleged assault by the officer on special duty (OSD) and security personnel on the students.

Condemning the action, the Students Federation of India (SFI), which is spearheading the protest, alleged that the OSD and security personnel had initiated an unprovoked attack on the students who had been taking part in a peaceful protest, demanding basic amenities in women’s hostels, including installation of sanitary napkin vending machines and scrapping of night register and compulsory mess fees for women PhD scholars on Monday night.

According to Praveen Kumar, State Secretary of SFI, many students who were taking part in the protests were assaulted by the officer, with the university security personnel also joining in the unjustified violence. This is not the first time the OSD had been involved in such incidents. His efforts to suppress student movements and dismantle student-run help desks have been evident in recent months, he charged.

The SFI demanded a thorough investigation into the incident and appropriate departmental action against those who had assaulted the students.

