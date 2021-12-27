SFI protests Pondicherry University’s order debarring 11 students

PUDUCHERRY

27 December 2021 18:28 IST

The students had participated in a demonstration against a fee hike last year

of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) and representatives from various political parties on Monday held a demonstration in front of the Pondicherry University campus to register their opposition against the administration’s order debarring 11 students, who participated in a protest against fee hike last year.

The university, in an order on December 17, had prohibited 11 students, including students’ council president Parichay Yadav, from taking admission in any course offered by the university for the next five years. They were also debarred from entering the campus during the five-year period, and a fine of ₹10,000 was imposed on each of them, which they must pay to receive their degree certificates.

Leading the demonstration, S. Jayaprakash, president of the SFI, said the administration’s order was issued just before the reopening of the campus, nearly two years after the incident.

“This is a clear attempt to threaten the students from involving themselves in any democratic protests. A show cause notice was issued to the students in August, 19 months after the incident,” he said.

“Though the students had replied to the notice, there was no response from the university whatsoever. Now, the administration has suddenly initiated disciplinary action and debarred them. The university must immediately revoke the order,” Mr. Jayaprakash demanded.

Members from the DMK, Communist Party of India (M), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi and Dravidar Kazhagam participated in the protest.