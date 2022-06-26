Sewer lines to be scanned using cameras

The government is planning to use the services of a Delhi-based technology driven firm to scan old sewer lines for ascertaining the amount of silt accumulated in sewerage pipes.

The study would be conducted as a pilot project in a 2 km stretch on Easwaran Koil Street. A chip carrying small cameras which could rotate 360 degrees would be sent inside the pipes to ascertain the carrying capacity of the sewer lines. The cameras would be able to capture inside visuals of the pipes which will help to assess the strength of the sewer lines.

“The firm has already conducted a study near a manhole on Easwaran Koil Street. The study found that around 70 % of the pipes near the manhole were filled with waste. The accumulation of silt led to overflowing of sewage from the manholes. We have around 70 km of sewer lines laid years ago in UT. Based on the pilot study and depending fund availability, the entire network of pipelines would be scanned using the technology ,” Minister for Public Works K. Lakshminarayanan told The Hindu.

The Minister said Easwaran Koil Street was selected for the pilot study as more than 50% of the complaints related to sewage leak come from the area.