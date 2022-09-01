Sewage pipe leaks in Boulevard too

The famed infrastructure in the Boulevard has started developing deficiencies with residents living in the Ashram - French quarters complaining about frequent bursting of sewage pipes.

The decades-old sewer network has started developing cracks as the volume of sewage water has gone up considerably in the recent past due to burgeoning population, especially during weekends.

Also, the accumulation of silt over the years has reduced the carrying capacity of these pipes considerably. The residents of Rue Desbassyns de Richmont have been confronting the problem of overflowing sewage for over a year now.

According to Probir Banerjee of PondyCan, a non-governmental organisation, all the roads in the heritage town slope from east to west and the rainwater falling on the streets and on the roof tops of the buildings flow toward Gingee Salai and get connected to the Grand Canal through a pipe running below the road.

The pipe on Rue Desbassyns de Richmont has become completely choked and so essentially there is no outlet for the rainwater.

The problem has further aggravated since the last one year as the sewer lines are constantly choked. The sewer water overflow from the sewer pits on the footpath, flow in the open drain and accumulate at the Gingee Salai junction. During the rain, it gets mixed with the rainwater pool and the residents are forced to wade through it to enter their houses. The tankers come and clear it once in a while but in a few days’ time the situation is back to square one, he said.

“Recently, the whole place was full of human excreta overflowing from the sewer pits which was fortunately removed by the PWD Public Health Division. But there is a danger of electrocution as an electric cable is lying exposed inside the stagnating water after it got accidentally cut when the Municipality was digging a pit,” said Banerjee, a resident of Rue Desbassyns de Richmont.

Parimala who resides on the same street said the overflowing sewage has become a common sight.

“The overflowing drains is an ugly sight but we ignore the stink, put on a mask and pretend as though nothing is there and continue walking. But we are concerned about the health hazards of living in such an environment. We are witnessing many illnesses related to poor unhygienic surroundings; resurgence in vector-borne diseases, like dengue, encephalitis, viral fever, foot and mouth disease, not to mention diarrhoea and respiratory infections which have always been lurking around,” she said.

Another resident of the street, Natarajan, said the government’s priority should be to have a clean city. “Smart city is fine but the first priority should be to have a clean city,” he said.

SCHEMES to address issue

The government has evolved several programmes to address the issue of leaking sewage pipes. The Public Works Department had drawn out a plan to address the issue in the short-term and long term, Minister for Public Works Department K. Lakshminarayanan told The Hindu.

Utilising funds to tune of ₹ 2. 1 crore, the works utility would soon conduct a study to ascertain the condition of sewage pipes laid in the Boulevard area. Based on the assessment, the department would undertake works to remove the silt from the pipes. Once, the accumulated silt was removed, problems in several streets would be solved, he added.

A sum of around ₹12 crore would also be utilised to replace cement pipes with ductile iron pipes. The damaged manholes would also be replaced. Also under the Smart City programme, a comprehensive plan was evolved to take corrective measures in the existing sewer network in the town.

“We are taking several measures to find a lasting solution to leaks in sewage pipes. The government wants to have a long-term solution taking into account the growth in population. The pipes laid decades ago would be able to handle the volume of sewage generated for a few more years. We have to plan for the future and schemes are evolved on the basis of that. The removal of silt will start in a few weeks,” the Minister said.