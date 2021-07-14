Several protests disrupt normal life

Issues included death of activist Father Stan Swamy and Karnataka’s move to build dam at Mekedatu

A spate of protests on issues ranging from the death of tribal rights activist Father Stan Swamy to the move of Karnataka to build a dam across the Cauvery at Mekedatu disrupted normal life in the city on Tuesday.

Activists, led by the Cauvery Urimai Meetpu Kuzhu (Committee to Secure the Rights on Cauvery) on Tuesday burnt the effigy of Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa to protest against the move to build a dam at Mekedatu.

Volunteers from various organisations participated in the protests at the Anna Statue intersection. Amid raising of slogans, an effigy which was concealed by a group was quickly brought out and set afire. The police intervened to disperse the group, snuff out the fire and remove the effigy.

Cadre of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi took out a protest march condemning the police for allegedly diluting the case of the abduction and assault of a bus driver in Kodathur as a man missing incident.

As the protesters on Gingee Salai surged towards the DGP’s office, they were intercepted by the police.

Later, the police led by SPs Pratiksha Godara Rachna Singh and B. Ranganathan held talks with the leaders to calm the situation.

The crowd dispersed after the police personnel promised to take appropriate action against the culprits.

Meanwhile, the CPI-affiliated AITUC staged an agitation on Nehru Street to protest against the harsh hike of municipality levy that affected about 450 vendors.

CPI leader K. Sethu Selvam, who led the protests, said when apprised of the issue, Chief Minister N. Rangasamy had directed the municipality to stick to the previous levy, but the civic body officials had launched a crackdown on vendors to impose the higher rate.