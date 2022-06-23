Several parts of town still lacking in proper sewage network

Residents and road users often complain about sewage spilling over on the roads

Several parts of the town still lack proper sewer connectivity putting road users to hardship. Not just the residential areas, but even commercial places have not been provided with proper sewer lines resulting in sewage spilling on to main thoroughfares.

Residents and road users often complain about sewage spilling over on the roads in Muthialpet, Lawspet, Nellithope, Thiruvalluvar Street, Marimalaiadigal Salai and Mahatma Gandhi Road.

“For a long time, we have been demanding proper drain to carry sewage generated in houses, restaurants and other eateries. Sometimes, even walking on the road becomes a difficult task due to the slush on the road. Overflowing sewage is a health concern and it hampers efforts to make the town look clean,” S. Shyama, a resident of Marimalaiadigal Salai said.

The problem in Puducherry, she said even in places which have a proper sewer network, is that households are not connected to the sewage lines.

Lack of proper sewer line and hesitancy on the part of residents to connect to the sewage network has resulted in a situation where untreated waste from residential and commercial buildings finds its way on to the road, said S. R Ramachandran, a resident of Muthialpet.

Letting out sewage in the open causes health and environmental hazards. Lack of sewage system would also reflect on the quality of drinking water supplied to the people and create health issues, he added.

Independent legislator Nehru alias Kuppusamy, who recently took up the issue of lack of sewer lines in Orleanpet constituency with the Public Works Department, said when a town grows, all amenities need to be augmented.

“My constituency is in the heart of the town but several commercial places and residential areas still lack a proper network to carry sewage. The government’s effort to promote the Union Territory as a major tourist destination will not yield the desired results if we are not able to provide proper infrastructure. Overflowing sewage will be an eye sore to tourists,” he said. The entire town covering all residential areas within could have been provided with proper sewer lines if the authorities planned things properly to utilise funds available under the Smart City project, he added.

According to a PWD official, lack of availability of funds, especially own resources to spend on infrastructure is one of the greatest impediments in providing better civic amenities. “We are working on a detailed plan to provide sewer network in uncovered areas and also replacing the old lines. The government is also considering availing loan from financial institutions,” he added.