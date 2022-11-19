Seven startups in Puducherry absorbed Atal Incubation Centre, to get assistance in development, finding markets

November 19, 2022 12:53 pm | Updated 12:53 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Seven startup teams selected through a contest organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) have been absorbed by Atal Incubation Centre in Puducherry, an initiative under the Centre’s Atal Innovation Mission to provide assistance to startups in developing their products and to find markets.

The teams have been selected from 337 entries, mostly educational institutions in the Union Territory, received for CII’s Innovation Contest launched on August 1.

The winners were felicitated at the valedictory session of a Startup Summit organised by CII on Friday. Minister for Labour Chandira Priyanga gave away ₹10,000 each to the first five winners from Sri Manakula Vinayagar Engineering College, Aravind Eye Hospital, Achariya College of Engineering and Technology, Puducherry Technological University and Indrani College of Nursing.

The other two winners, Puducherry Technological University and NIT, Karaikal were given ₹8,000 each. Ms. Priyanga complimented the successful teams for coming out with innovative business models.

Appreciating CII for organising the contest, the Minister said the government would render all assistance to young entrepreneurs. The role of entrepreneurs was very important in generating revenue and job creation, she said.

Participating in the summit, Under Secretary to Government, Department of Industries and Commerce V. Mohan Kumar said the concessions provided in the Industrial Policy were applicable for startups also. This would include 35% capital subsidy to medium and large-scale enterprises, 40% to micro and small enterprises and 45% to women and SC entrepreneurs. The startups are also eligible for interest subsidy and financial assistance of up to ₹3 lakh for projects recommended by incubators, he said.

“The government will also provide a monthly allowance of ₹10,000 per person up to a maximum of five persons. A monthly allowance of ₹15,000 would be provided if the founder or co-founder of the startup happens to be women, SC, person with a disability or transgender person, the officer said.