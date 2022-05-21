Seven new COVID-19 cases recorded in U.T.

Representational image. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

The Union Territory on Saturday recorded seven new COVID-19 cases from 1,251 tests. Three recoveries were also reported in the last 24 hours ending Saturday 10 a.m.

Puducherry region recorded three of the new cases and Yanam four. The test positivity rate was 0.56 % , case fatality rate 1.18 % and recovery rate 98.80 %, data released by the Health Department revealed.

The overall tally is 1,962 deaths, 21 active cases, a total of 1,65,832 cases and 1,63, 849 recovered patients. All the 21 active cases in the Union Territory are under home isolation, data revealed.

Meanwhile, 660 persons took the COVID-19 vaccine in the last 24 hours.