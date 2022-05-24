Puducherry

Seven new cases take active count to 27

The Union Territory recorded seven new COVID-19 cases from 1,519 tests against two recoveries on Tuesday. Puducherry recorded five of the new cases and Yanam two. The test positivity rate was 0.46%, case fatality rate 1.18% and recovery rate 98.8%. The overall tally is 1,962 deaths, 27 active cases, a total of 1,65,843 cases and 1,63,854 patients recovered. Of an estimated 22.44 lakh tests conducted so far, over 18.89 lakh returned negative. Meanwhile, 679 persons took the jab against COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The Union Territory has so far administered a total of 17,02,639 vaccine doses.


