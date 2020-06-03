Puducherry

Seven new cases reported in Puducherry

Seven COVID-19 cases were reported in Puducherry on Wednesday. The new cases were reported from Dharmapuri, Mettupalayam, Muthialpet, Nettampakkam and Poornamkuppam. While 38 patients are at IGMCRI, 17 are at Jipmer, and one each at Salem and Chennai. Of these two patients each at IGMCRI and Jipmer are in ICU. Three patients were discharged after cure. S. Mohan Kumar, Health Director, said the number of containment zones across Puducherry had been increased from 22 to 30. “The most cases reported in the past few days can be sourced to Muthialpet,” he said.

The active cases are 57, the cumulative total is 90 and number of discharged is 30.

