December 05, 2023 06:34 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - PUDUCHERRY

Seven motorbikes and a cycle parked in a residential area in Viswanathan Nagar at Muthialpet were found gutted in a fire on Tuesday morning.

According to residents, the fire completely destroyed all seven bikes and the cycle.

The residents noticed the fire in the wee hours. The Muthialpet police have launched an inquiry into the incident. A team of police, including forensic experts, collected samples from the spot. They also collected visuals from nearby Closed Circuit Television cameras installed near Viswanathan Nagar, said a police officer.

